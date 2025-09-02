Vucic says he discussed military-technical cooperation, energy with Putin in Beijing

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that military-technical cooperation and interaction in the energy sector were discussed at his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"Of course, we discussed all issues in different areas: energy, military-technical cooperation and participation of Russian companies in infrastructure projects. I think that all these issues are very important for us," he said in a comment to VGTRK TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"See you soon in Moscow and Belgrade," the Serbian leader concluded.

Vucic noted that he is always glad to have the opportunity to talk with Putin.

"I think it was a good meeting. Mr. President is a dear friend of our country. I need to express and I do express great gratitude to him, because he has always supported Serbia and the Serbian people. I think that this be so further on," he said. The talks between Putin and Vucic lasted more than an hour.