Czech ex-PM Babis assaulted at election rally, taken to hospital — media

PRAGUE, September 1. /TASS/. Someone hit former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the head with a metal object at an election rally of his opposition political movement ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens), CTK news agency reported quoting ANO press secretary Martin Vodicka as saying.

ANO, according to sociologists, has the greatest chance of winning the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 3 and 4.

"Andrej Babis was assaulted during an election rally. Someone hit him in the head from behind with a metal object. After that, he went to the hospital for medical help," Martin Vodicka said.

Novinky news portal said the attacker hit the politician with a crutch.

ANO First Deputy Chairman Karel Havlicek said that the attack was the result of a hate campaign against Babis led by the liberal parties in power and the like-minded Czech Pirate Party.

"We warned that this could end badly. And that’s what happened," Havlicek said.