North Korea's Kim taking 20-hour train ride to China for his first-ever multilateral event

SEOUL, September 1. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is accompanied by a delegation of senior officials of the Workers’ Party of Korea, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, on his visit to China, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing North Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim Chon Il.

According to KCNA, Kim is travelling to China by rail. In Beijing, he will attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported earlier, citing its sources, that Kim left Pyongyang at about noon local time (3:00 a.m. GMT). It takes from 20 to 24 hours to reach Beijing from Pyongyang.

This will be Kim’s first-ever appearance at a multilateral event, Yonhap noted.

Celebrations in China will be held on September 3. The V-Day parade will be attended by the leaders of a number of countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.