Tokayev favors developing region that includes Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Mongolia

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the Trans-Altai dialogue initiative aimed at developing the region uniting Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia, the press service of the president reported.

"The new initiative to establish the 'Trans-Altai dialogue' aimed at effectively using the potential of the Eurasian 'Altai region' unique in terms of territory, population and economic power, uniting Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia, looks promising," Tokayev’s press service quoted him as saying at the meeting of the Council of heads of SCO member states.

"In order to implement large-scale plans and projects, it is necessary to further develop transport interconnectivity between our countries and work together on issues of transit and tariff strategy," Tokayev said, adding that it is also necessary to expand cooperation within the framework of the One Belt, One Road project.

"This global project can annually bring up to one and a half trillion dollars in income to all participants in trade and logistics operations along the Belt and Road route," he stressed.