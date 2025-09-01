MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and the so-called "coalition of the willing" - in fact those who wish to see the war continue - persist in disregarding Russia’s interests. They refuse to acknowledge the reality that the United States will not fund the Ukrainian regime, nor do they recognize that prolonging the conflict only worsens the situation. Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, banned in his country, shares this perspective.

In his opinion piece on Smotrim.ru, Medvedchuk revisits Russia’s key conditions for peace: demilitarization, denazification, Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status, recognition of territorial realities, safeguarding the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking populations, and an end to persecution of canonical Orthodoxy. He questions, "How can Zelensky possibly fulfill these conditions? He has no leverage — he would be torn apart by the Nazis he himself brought to power. His entire recent policy has been built on ignoring Russia’s interests, effectively making him a hostage to these forces."

Medvedchuk further points out that European politicians aim to shift the burden of the conflict onto the United States, seeking to entangle Washington further in the war - by any means necessary. Yet, he notes that the US has publicly refused to finance Ukraine, and the EU is already facing a "colossal shortage of funds."

"The economic situation in the EU deteriorates daily," he asserts. "Donald Trump did everything to ensure outcomes favorable to America. Now, he can only watch as events unfold. And unfortunately for Kiev, things are looking increasingly grim."

Medvedchuk concludes by referencing the recent summit in Alaska, which starkly revealed the reality: the US has firmly declined to fund Kiev, and Russia remains steadfast in its initial demands from the start of the special military operation. Neither Zelensky nor his "coalition of warmongers" wish to accept this truth. The longer they delay, the worse their prospects become - time is undoubtedly on Moscow’s side.