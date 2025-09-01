India welcomes all recent efforts to establish peace in Ukraine — Modi

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. India welcomes all recent efforts to find ways to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We welcome all recently proposed efforts to establish peace, and we hope that all parties will approach this process constructively," Modi said, calling for a speedy end to the conflict.

The Indian prime minister noted that New Delhi and Moscow regularly exchange views on the situation in Ukraine.

India has consistently advocated for a negotiated settlement to the Ukrainian conflict. The country has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow. Last year, New Delhi engaged with both Russia and Ukraine on settlement issues. Modi visited both Moscow and Kiev.