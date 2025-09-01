Kazakhstan praises joint SCO efforts in fight against terrorism — president

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities consider the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's joint efforts in fighting terrorism, separatism, and religious extremism to be relevant, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

"Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the fundamental principles of the SCO's founding documents and considers joint efforts against the three evils – terrorism, separatism, and religious extremism – to be absolutely relevant. We advocate further strengthening the 'SCO spirit,' which has become the embodiment of international solidarity for global peace and security," the presidential press service quoted Tokayev as saying.

The Kazakh leader emphasized that the SCO is rightly regarded by the international community as an effective, influential, and sought-after international organization.

"Kazakhstan fully supports the SCO's key objectives: an equitable multipolar world order, security and stability, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and recognition of their right to sovereign development; fair international trade; and mutually beneficial investment cooperation. The organization's priority tasks serve the noble goal of ensuring the well-being, security, and sustainable development of our peoples in the new technological era," Tokayev emphasized.