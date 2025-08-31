Trump’s son Eric says he may run for president

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. The son of US President Donald Trump, Eric, does not rule out running for the post of president in 2028.

"I do not say `no’, but I do not say `yes’," Nikkei quoted the son of the US head of state as saying in an interview. Even as he told the Japanese newspaper that he does not close the world of politics to himself, he added that he likes the financial sector.

Eric Trump is a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture.

Trump himself said on August 5 he is unlikely to run for president again. Under the 22nd amendment to the US constitution, no person can be elected to the presidential office more than twice. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly said in public that he may consider a third presidential term under certain circumstances.