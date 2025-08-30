SCO summit to strengthen organization's role as ‘source of stability,’ says Kazakh leader

ASTANA, August 30. /TASS/. The upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, set to take place in Tianjin, China, will offer member states an opportunity to coordinate strategies on global issues and strengthen the organization’s role as a growing "source of stability," according to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The upcoming landmark SCO Summit in Tianjin will shape the Organization's future trajectory. It offers a crucial opportunity to align our strategies on pressing global issues and to advance institutional reforms. It will reinforce the SCO's role as a growing source of stability in an increasingly unsettled world," Tokayev wrote in an article titled Strong Kazakh-Sino ties key to successful cooperation, published by China Daily.

The Kazakh leader stressed that under current conditions, the SCO’s approach, built on mutual respect and common development, is "more relevant than ever." He recalled that "as [Chinese] President Xi Jinping rightly noted, China and Kazakhstan are ‘traveling companions on the path to modernization.’ Together, they can continue to lead by example, offering proof to the world that shared vision and concerted action can overcome the many challenges of our time."

Tokayev also underlined that "as Kazakhstan and China stand at the crossroads of history," both countries remain convinced that partnership and mutual respect will bring new achievements and contribute to the prosperity of the region and the wider world.

The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin on August 31-September 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders of more than 20 nations, and heads of 10 international organizations are expected to attend. Kazakhstan, a full member of the SCO, has confirmed Tokayev’s participation. He also plans to join a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council in China.