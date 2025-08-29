Trump understands that Putin should be kept at talks on Ukraine — US diplomat

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump understands that it is necessary to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin at the negotiating table on settling the Ukrainian conflict, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitacker said.

"President Trump knows all the cards he has still left to play, but he also understands that he needs to keep Vladimir Putin at the [negotiating] table as well as [Vladimir] Zelensky at the table," he said in an interview with Fox News.

He refused from forecasting when Putin and Zelensky could meet. "You know, is it going to happen overnight, most likely not. But I think we're on a right the right path, and both sides are still talking, and that is a good thing," he said.

When asked how many time Trump "is going to give" Putin to meet with Zelensky before imposing further sanctions on Russia, he said, "Obviously, President Trump is going to give him as much time as he thinks it's necessary to create the right situation."