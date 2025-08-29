Kiev’s European allies statements become more irrational as end of conflict nears — expert

GENEVA, August 29. /TASS/. The closer the end of the conflict in Ukraine gets, the more irrational the statements of its European allies become, said retired German General Harald Kujat, former head of the NATO Military Committee and former Inspector General of the Bundeswehr.

"The closer this war gets to the end, the more irrational, ridiculous and unpatriotic public statements become," he said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Zeitgeschehen im Fokus, commenting on Germany's possible participation in the actions of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

According to him, it is alarming that "such statements are accepted without objections. The key question is not whether we can participate in such an operation, but whether it is in Germany's interests to risk German soldiers being involved in combat operations with the Russian armed forces."

Earlier on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that members of Coalition of the Willing supporting Kiev, including Britain, France and Germany, would hold talks next week. According to the French leader, issues related to the deployment of the military to Ukraine after the ceasefire are at the final stage of discussion.