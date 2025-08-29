{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Turkey closes its airspace to Israeli aircraft — top diplomat

Hakan Fidan said Israel hinders the distribution of humanitarian aid in the embattled enclave, "wielding starvation as a weapon"

ISTANBUL, August 29. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that his country has closed its airspace to Israel and forbade Turkish vessels from entering Israeli ports.

"We have completely halted trade with Israel, we do not let Turkish ships enter Israel’s ports. We do not let Israeli planes enter our airspace. There is no other country that would have completely severed trade ties with Israel," Fidan said at an extraordinary meeting of the Turkish parliament where the situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, Israel hinders the distribution of humanitarian aid in the embattled enclave, "wielding starvation as a weapon." "Israel continues to conduct the policy course of state terrorism. The genocide in Gaza is getting worse," Fidan noted.

Earlier, the Turkish authorities said that the country completely suspended trade with Israel in May 2024.

IsraelTurkey
