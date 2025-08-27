MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian elites, led by Vladimir Zelensky, continue to impose the ideology of endless war with Russia among the Ukrainian people, a strategy that, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the movement Other Ukraine and former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life, primarily benefits those in power. Medvedchuk has previously criticized Zelensky’s supporters for spreading similar rhetoric. In his opinion piece on Smotrim.ru, he described them as "mercenaries of other states" who do not truly represent Ukraine’s interests.

"Their goal is to push the Ukrainian people toward destruction; this is an open secret," Medvedchuk stated. He argued that Zelensky’s Ukraine is compelling its citizens to accept the doctrine of perpetual conflict with Russia, a situation from which the ruling elite profits — amassing wealth abroad and living in luxury.

Medvedchuk maintains that the Ukrainian people should not be obliged to defend Zelensky’s government. "Let them defend themselves, and their hostility and belligerence will soon fade," he concluded, suggesting that the ongoing conflict is driven more by political interests than by national necessity.