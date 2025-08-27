Ukraine conflict approaching its end, all sides aware — Lula

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 27. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva believes that the conflict in Ukraine is drawing to a close, with all parties recognizing the reality.

Lula stated that both Russia and Ukraine understand that options for continuing the war are running out. "Europe already recognizes these limitations, and [US President Donald] Trump understands this too. Therefore, I think that they (the parties to the conflict - TASS) are simply waiting for the moment when they have the courage to announce its end," he said during a government meeting broadcast on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Lula confirmed Brazil’s support for all initiatives aimed at a peaceful resolution in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, wishing success to ongoing negotiations.