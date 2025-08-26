CHISINAU, August 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is becoming a source of threats to EU countries while their leaders discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, former Moldovan president and leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon said.

"While the leading EU countries are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukraine itself is gradually becoming a threat to EU security. Hungary. Vladimir Zelensky openly declares that Ukraine is striking the Druzhba pipeline in retaliation for Budapest's position on Ukraine's EU membership. Slovakia. Gas conflict. Poland. The exacerbation of historical contradictions against the backdrop of the Volyn tragedy, Warsaw's harsh reaction to Bandera symbols, and Kiev's retaliatory threats," the former president listed during a TVS-21 broadcast.

"Germany. The issue of the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines remains a sore point, and Ukraine is seen as a possible beneficiary or participant in these events," Dodon added. He criticized Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity for siding with Kiev despite the constitutionally enshrined neutrality and the Transnistrian issue.

"In this context, it cannot be ruled out that such threats may spread to Moldova, especially given the current authorities' attitude towards the Transnistrian region," Dodon explained.