CSTO countries hold consultations on UNGA agenda in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held consultations in Moscow on issues on the UN General Assembly agenda, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Consultations between member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on issues on the agenda of the UN General Assembly were held in Moscow on August 26," it said. "The discussion centered around practical issues of cooperation between delegations from the CSTO member nations within the United Nations, their priorities and initiatives in the course of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Participants discussed current trends in the work of the world organization and approaches to its reforming."

Participants in the consultations highlighted the CSTO’s potential in global peace and security efforts. Special attention was focused on the CSTO’s participation in the UN peacekeeping activities and adjusting the relevant legal framework.

"The consultations confirmed that the CSTO member states have similar or close approaches to issues on the UN agenda, their readiness for taking into account each other’s interests, and their commitment to strengthening allied solidarity and coordination within the United Nations," the ministry added.