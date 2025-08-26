WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. The US administration intends to increase arms supplies to Washington's NATO allies, who are currently providing military assistance to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump announced.

"We're no longer involved with funding Ukraine, but we are involved with trying to stop the war, the killing in Ukraine," he said at a White House presidential cabinet meeting. "We're selling missiles and military equipment, [worth] millions and millions, and ultimately billions of dollars," Trump added. "So they're funding the entire war," the US president emphasized, referring to military aid to Kiev from NATO's European allies. "We're not funding anything," he noted.

"And we will continue to do that. We're trying to get as much [weapons] as we can for them. They want the American product," Trump added, referring to the abovementioned deliveries. "The factories are doubling up and tripling up <…> [production of] the Patriot [systems] and other <…> defense and offensive weapons," Trump emphasized.

On July 14, Trump announced that Washington had decided to continue supplying Kiev with weapons and military equipment if Europe paid for the deliveries. He added that NATO would coordinate this process.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that supplying weapons to Kiev and assisting in the training of Ukrainian servicemen only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.