Cambodia accuses Thai army of escalating tensions in border areas

HANOI, August 26. /TASS/. The Cambodian government has sent a note of protest to the Thai government, accusing the Thai armed forces of repeatedly violating the kingdom's sovereignty and escalating tensions in civilian areas along the shared border, the Khmer Times newspaper reported.

"The Cambodian government strongly protests against the repeated violations of our sovereignty by the Thai military force," Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry Spokesman Chum Sunthary said at a press briefing in Phnom Penh, commenting on the Thai military's installation of barbed wire barriers in the Cambodian border province of Banteay Meanchey. "The Thai military’s actions clearly reflect a deliberate attempt to escalate tensions into civilian-populated areas. Such provocations not only undermine Cambodia’s sovereignty but also endanger the fragile ceasefire agreement," the diplomat emphasized.

Sunthary pointed out that these actions contradict the ceasefire agreement that Phnom Penh and Bangkok reached on July 28 after their border conflict, as well as the spirit of the emergency meeting of the Cambodian-Thai Border Commission that took place on August 7 in Malaysia.

According to the Khmer Times, this is Cambodia's third protest this month regarding the Thai military's actions, with previous protests taking place on August 14 and 19.