Slovak Foreign Minister urges Ukraine to refrain from Druzhba pipeline attacks

BRATISLAVA, August 26. /TASS/. Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar urged Ukrainian leadership to refrain from attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline, the TASR news agency said.

Blanar discussed the situation with the oil pipeline used by Slovakia to source Russian oil with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrey Sibiga and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka. "Strikes against Druzhba inflict damage not merely to Slovakia but to Ukraine also," the minister said, cited by the news agency.

According to Blanar, senior government officials of Ukraine "are interested in constructive approach" to relations between the two countries.