Middle East conflict

Over 30 people injured during Israeli raids in West Bank — health ministry

According to the ministry, a 13-year-old teenager was among the wounded

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. At least 33 people have been injured in Israeli raids in the Palestinian provinces of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, among the wounded was a 13-year-old teenager who was taken to a local hospital with a serious gunshot injury.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel announced a complete blockade of Gaza and began conducting retaliatory strikes on the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria, then initiated a military operation in Gaza. Clashes also erupt on the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Cambodia accuses Thai army of escalating tensions in border areas
According to the newspaper, this is Cambodia's third protest this month regarding the Thai military's actions, with previous protests taking place on August 14 and 19
Trump announces agreement on trade deal between US and South Korea
The US president also praised his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung
Russian troops step up pace of liberating Donetsk region — DPR head
Russian troops engaged in battles with Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Konstantinovka and are improving their positions in the Krasny Liman direction
Trump believes US can build 'great relationship' with China
At the same time, the US leader expressed confidence that Washington holds advantages allowing it to secure favorable outcomes in various ongoing discussions with Beijing, primarily on trade issues
Chances of Putin-Zelensky meeting in Geneva almost zero — Swiss lawmaker
There is no guarantee that Vladimir Putin’s plane would not be intercepted under the pretext of enforcing the ICC warrant for his arrest, Guy Mettan, a member of the Geneva cantonal parliament, emphasized
Ukraine in danger of losing drone arms race with Russia — media
According to the media outlet, the Russian Armed Forces started to use drones controlled by fiber optic thread earlier than Ukraine, taking the lead in this field
Belgian PM opposes confiscation of Russian sovereign assets
Bart De Wever emphasized that if Europe signals to the world that it may confiscate sovereign funds for political reasons, other countries will withdraw their funds from the EU
Trump thinks Putin doesn't like Zelensky
The US president noted that he also does not like to meet with certain people
Trump has allowed consequences for Russia, if Putin-Zelensky meeting never takes place
"This conflict is something that has to end," Donald Trump noted
Kiev’s envoy refused to talk to US vice president after Trump-Zelensky blow-up — newspaper
The paper notes that after the Oval Office incident, JD Vance’s team apparently wanted to contact potential Ukrainian presidential candidates
Russia’s First Deputy PM does not rule out resuming Russia-US aviation cooperation
Denis Manturov pointed out that it is too early to discuss for now in which areas and in what formats aviation cooperation can be resumed
Ukrainian troops roll back after failed counterattacks — Kharkov regional official
It’s certainly absurd to say that the Ukrainian armed forces are counterattacking and securing some victories, Vitaly Ganchev said
Woody Allen’s participation in Moscow Film Week shows that Russia is not isolated
Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, pointed out that art should build bridges, not burn them
Work on Russian Orbital Station does not rule out space cooperation with US — Manturov
According to Denis Manturov, despite differing circumstances and sanctions, collaboration in the space sector continues in its previous format
Over 10 UAVs shot down over Russia’s Leningrad Region, no casualties reported
At the same time, Saint Petersburg’s airport has resumed flight operations
Western drones supplied to Ukraine 'useless', already obsolete — newspaper
According to a Ukrainian special forces battalion commander, his unit is engaged, in particular, in retrofitting commercially available Ukrainian-made drones for "combat missions" by installing more powerful batteries and devices for attaching charges
EU struggles with 'writer’s block' regarding sanctions on Russia — media
According to the report, the EU’s 19th package of sanctions is due in early September but officials may not be able to meet the deadline
Russian Forces strike Ukrainian UAV crew attacking residents of Kursk border area
Preliminary reports suggest the enemy crew numbered up to five individuals
Trump says relationship with Kim Jong Un excellent, sure of North Korea’s great potential
The US leader emphasized that he really enjoyed meeting with Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone on the border between the North and South Korea in 2019
Russian diplomats’ movement in Schengen zone could be curbed — Czech foreign ministry
A number of unnamed EU diplomats emphasized that the new package of anti-Russian sanctions was unlikely to include restrictions related to the purchase of Russian energy resources
Polish president suggests denying citizenship status to Banderite Nazi sympathizers
Karol Nawrocki also proposed toughening punishment to illegal border crossers
Russian national guardsmen neutralize Ukrainian militants near Kharkov
According to the press service, the national guardsmen placed a decoy drone near Ukrainian positions as bait
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
Advancing China-Russia relations serves as source of global peace — Xi Jinping
"The relations between China and Russia are the most stable, mature, and strategically substantial among the ties between major powers in today’s world of change and transformation," the Chinese president noted
Five Russian Emergencies Ministry’s employees wounded by Ukrainian aggression over week
According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ukrainian troops deliberately targeted rescue service units responding to areas affected by shelling
Kiev willing to hold talks between leaders in any location, top Ukrainian diplomat says
Kiev is ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any formats, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said
Smartphone manufacturers working on preinstalling Max in devices sold in Russia — sources
According to the source, both Chinese and South Korean brands have yet to provide official documentation confirming that Max will be preinstalled, but they have promised to make every effort to ensure this is done
Russia calls on Israel to take urgent measures due to dire situation in Gaza
According to current information, in the near future, member states of the UN Security Council plan to make another attempt to coordinate a draft decision on Gaza focusing on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe
China has no plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
"China’s stance on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," Lin Jian noted
No specifics as of yet regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, says US President Trump
The US leader still pointed out that Europe is going to give Kiev "significant security guarantees"
Ukrainian troops ignite forests in Kherson Region to intimidate residents — governor
Vladimir Saldo specified that over 180,000 hectares of woods were planted after the Great Patriotic War to restore the region’s ecology after combat
Press review: Ukraine tries to derail peace talks as Trump okays missile supply to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 25th
Ukraine doesn’t deserve being in EU as it undermines its energy security — Orban's office
Gergely Gulyas voiced a demand to stop striking the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainian Armed Forces lose two Starlink stations, 9 UAV control posts within 24 hours
The enemy also lost more than 240 servicemen
Next meeting of Ukraine contact group to be held in London on September 9
The group’s previous two meetings, held in June and July, did not involve US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
India to buy oil where it is beneficial — Ambassador
"US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," Vinay Kumar noted
Germany took note of Hungary and Slovakia’s reaction to Kiev’s strikes on Druzhba pipeline
Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out several strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory
Sabotage of Nord Stream has all signs of state terrorism — Hungarian foreign minister
"If a terrorist act is carried out using state resources and with state support, then it is state terrorism," Peter Szijjarto noted
Ukrainian opposition politician sees Zelensky leading Europe up into the slaughter
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the United States has turned Ukraine into an American colony that Europe will have to defend with a resource deal
Thirty-seven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Russian regions, Black Sea within four hours
Nine of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Zelensky calls for $1bln monthly to fund arms purchases from US
Under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, launched on July 14, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from American stocks
Xi Jinping meets with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing
Chairing the Russian parliamentary delegation, Vyacheslav Volodin is on an official visit to China
Russia-Europe ties may resume after Ukraine conflict, but won’t be same — Finnish leader
Relations between the Baltic Sea states and Moscow are currently frozen, the Finnish president noted
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
Russian troops enter northern outskirts of Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — military expert
With their advance in the outskirts of Kupyansk, Russian troops continue tightening their semi-encirclement of the city, Andrey Marochko added
US boosts LNG exports by 19% in 1H 2025
Among the main countries importing American LNG globally in the first half of the year were France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, and Spain
Polish president blocks bill on extending aid to Ukrainian refugees
Karol Nawrocki explained that the legislation failed to include restrictions on child allowances, arguing that such benefits should only be paid to Ukrainians who are officially employed
Kharkov regional official says he hopes for liberation of entire region by Russian forces
"The most important thing for us is indeed our Kharkov land - many people are waiting for Russia there," Vitaly Ganchev stressed
US keen to reduce nuclear weapons alongside Russia, China — Trump
The US leader said that Washington "would like to denuclearize"
Australia to be held liable for declaring Iranian envoy persona non grata
Esmail Baghaei emphasized that there was no place for antisemitism in Tehran’s policy
US expert posits Trump would seek alliance with Russia regardless of Ukraine outcome
Steve Gill also believes that Donald Trump could "wash his hands of what he says 'was Biden’s war anyway' and leave Ukraine and the European leaders to their own devices"
Ukrainian troops trapped in Kamyshevakha after Russian army liberates Zaporozhskoye — DPR
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Putin's visit to Alaska shows his commitment to settlement in Ukraine — Trump
The US president assumed that it was "not easy" for Vladimir Putin to go to Alaska
Moscow to undertake restoration of Donetsk districts that were under direct artillery fire
Sergey Sobyanin emphasized that Moscow continually provides assistance in rebuilding the sister cities of Lugansk and Donetsk
Woody Allen put on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
The filmmaker was included into the database for "publicly supporting Russia’s aggression"
Zelensky treats Europe like Daddy Warbucks in fight against Russia — media
Europe, a Greek news portal noted, has already donated billions to Vladimir Zelensky and has exhausted its weapons arsenals
Trump tried to call Indian PM four times but Modi refused to answer — newspaper
The paper points out that earlier, the US President shocked India by imposing the country with 25% tariffs and calling it a "dead economy"
Trump says spoke with Putin after August 18 phone call
The US leader voiced confidence that the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved, but admitted that "it's tough"
Trump says he doesn’t know whether Putin-Zelensky meeting will be held
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 22 that there were no plans to organize Putin’s meeting with Zelensky
Kiev loses 1,220 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Brazil to continue cooperation with Russia — lawmaker
The country will continue looking for new opportunities to redirect its exports after imposition of tariffs by the US, Otoni noted, adding that the Brazilian president is already making international trips for this purpose and opens new markers
Eight captured Ukrainian militants transferred to investigators in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian prisoners of war are currently providing detailed testimony regarding their crimes against civilians
Islamic countries to work to suspend Israel's membership in UN
The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation urges the OIC Member States to examine further whether Israel's membership in the United Nations aligns with the UN Charter
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions
On August 26, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Moscow time, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian UAVs
Russia’s Rubicon UAV operators wipe out Ukrainian radar in Sumy Region
The Russian Defense Ministry specified that an American-made AN/TPQ-36 mobile counterbattery radar station has been destroyed
Ex-top Ukrainian commander acknowledges all military science lies in Russia
During the interview, Valery Zaluzhny emphasized that Ukraine’s military training should not "blindly copy" models from Britain or America
Russia expects VSMPO-Avisma JV with Boeing will restart operation — First Deputy PM
Denis Manturov said this is a joint investment and a mutually beneficial project
Kiev loses almost 4,400 troops, mercenaries near LPR over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian armed forces increased the number of counterattacks and terrorist attacks against civilians last week
Ukraine’s strikes against Druzhba pipeline are 'pure banditry' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that West’s representatives did not show any proper reaction concerning these attacks
Merz finds money for Kiev despite welfare state erosion in Germany — BSW party head
In Sahra Wagenknecht's opinion, Merz’s government "is wasting Germany's prosperity and trampling on the interests of its own citizens"
Ukrainian forces carry out 21 strikes on DPR territory over past 24 hours
The majority of the strikes targeted the Gorlovka direction
Russian Grand Prix promoter files lawsuit against Formula 1 over terminated contract
The Russian side is seeking some $67.4 million for breach of contract
Colombian mercenaries plead guilty to participating in hostilities against Russia
The Moscow City Court has extended the Colombians’ detention until November 26
Rubio discusses Ukraine with foreign ministers of several European countries
The parties agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in Ukraine
Trump promises to improve relations between US, North Korea
He also expressed confidence that he would be able to assist in ensuring, as Lee Jae-Myung put it, "a new era of peace on the Korean peninsula"
American specialists studying experience of combat uses of drones — Trump
The US President stressed that the conflict in Ukraine is a whole new form of fighting
Merz mulls nominating von der Leyen for German president — media
According to Der Spiegel, the post of the German president would be a perfect pinnacle for Ursula von der Leyen's political career
Press review: Kiev’s partners push US to bolster Ukraine as Syria, Israel prepare accords
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 26th
Woody Allen rebutes Ukraine’s criticism over his participation in Moscow film event
On August 24, Allen joined the session Legends of World Cinema via video link as part of the Moscow International Film Week
Israel 'deeply regrets' consequences of strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza — PM’s office
According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation
Poland's refusal to fund Starlink for Ukraine is unlikely to have consequences — expert
Denis Fedutinov still noted that disconnecting Ukrainian users from Starlink could potentially disrupt military operations
Temporary restrictions imposed at airports in St. Petersburg, Pskov, and Nizhny Novgorod
The restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety
Trump believes Gaza conflict to be resolved in two to three weeks
According to the US leader, that's been a hotbed forever
Ukraine hits LPR town nearly 30 times over past 24 hours, killing woman — authorities
Two men were taken to medical facilities with serious injuries of varying severity
Moscow working to build on progress made at Alaska summit, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that everyone should be focusing on that at the moment
Zelensky demands meeting with Putin to continue blackmailing EU — Russian lawmaker
Effective groundwork requires the existing working groups to develop proposals for discussion, Viktor Vodolatsky noted
Passengers of London-Beijing flight that landed in Russia remain on board
A backup aircraft will soon be dispatched to evacuate the passengers, Dmitry Koshchenko, head of Nizhnevartovsk, said
Australia declares Iranian envoy persona non grata, shuts its embassy in Tehran
According to Australian intelligence services, Iran is behind antisemitic attacks on Australia’s Jewish community
Neo-Nazi activist warns Zelensky over deal to cede Donbass region
According to the newspaper, these views gained popularity with the younger generation of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians
NATO to arm Ukraine with missiles eight times cheaper than Storm Shadow, expert says
"At this point, the Pentagon and NATO as a whole are starting to do the math and understand that burning through costly precision systems just to keep the Kiev regime afloat is not entirely rational," Alexander Stepanov said
Flight from London to Beijing makes emergency landing in Siberia
The Ural transport prosecutor’s office press service said that the landing was successful
Russian government decides to extend full fuel export ban
Oil companies were also advised to maintain sufficient domestic supply levels and refrain from mutual purchases on the exchange
North Korean beer faces stale reception in crowded Russian market — expert
Oleg Nikolaev stressed that Russian supermarkets carry more beers than many liquor stores in the EU and even excises on beer from unfriendly countries did not change the situation with filling the shelves
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Around 90,000 Moscow residents are in special military operation zone — Moscow Mayor
These include those who were mobilized or joined under contract, Sergey Sobyanin noted
Reserve Air China plane to arrive in Nizhnevartovsk at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency specified that the preliminary cause of the sudden landing is the malfunction of one of the engines
Apple co-founder Wozniak to speak at forum in Moscow in September
The businessman is going to share the evolution of technologies with the audience
Russian troops liberate Zaporozhskoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
More than 70 countries confirm participation in Eastern Economic Forum 2025 — organizer
The space for an open and mutually beneficial dialogue will be created at the EEF owing to thye rich business program and diverse cultural and sport activities, Anton Kobyakov added
World’s largest titanium producer denies accounts freeze by Swiss court
VSMPO-AVISMA said that it makes all the required transactions at bank accounts in the usual course of business and honors its obligations towards counterparties and employees
