Over 30 people injured during Israeli raids in West Bank — health ministry

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. At least 33 people have been injured in Israeli raids in the Palestinian provinces of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, among the wounded was a 13-year-old teenager who was taken to a local hospital with a serious gunshot injury.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel announced a complete blockade of Gaza and began conducting retaliatory strikes on the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria, then initiated a military operation in Gaza. Clashes also erupt on the West Bank of the Jordan River.