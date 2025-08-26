Security guarantees for Ukraine must be legally binding — top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Security guarantees for Ukraine must be legally binding, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said following a meeting with his counterparts from the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

"This process has begun, and several meetings have been held to work out the specifics of future security guarantees. It is important that these security guarantees be legally binding," he said, without specifying where and with whom the meetings took place.

On August 19, two meetings on Ukraine took place: a teleconference of the leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" and an online EU summit. Both events discussed the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, US President Donald Trump's talks with Vladimir Zelensky and a number of European leaders, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of hostilities. The day before, in response to reporters' questions, US President Donald Trump said that the specifics of security guarantees for Ukraine had not yet been discussed and noted that European countries would have to make significant commitments.