Ukraine’s national debt up $1.29 bln in July

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine's state and guaranteed by the state debt amounted to over $186 bln as of July 31, having increased by $1.29 bln in a month, the Finance Ministry reported.

External debt in the structure of the state debt totaled 74.97% worth almost 5.828 trillion hryvnia ($139.54 bln), while internal debt amounted to 25.03% worth 1.946 trillion hryvnia ($46.59 bln), according to the report released on the ministry’s website.

In June, Ukraine's state and guaranteed by the state debt grew by almost $4 bln, while in the previous month it added $1 bln.