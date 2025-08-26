Ukraine notes sharp rise in number of draft dodgers trying to flee to Belarus

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The number of men of conscription age trying to flee from Ukraine to Belarus in 2025 has doubled compared to previous years, the Ukrainian state border guard service told the Sledstvie.Info publication.

According to the agency, in 2025, 911 men aged 18 to 60 were detained on the border with Belarus. This is twice as many as the total number detained over the previous three years: 61 men were detained in 2022, 26 in 2023 and 336 in 2024.

It was noted that the largest number of men were detained in the Rovne Region, followed by the Zhitomir, Volyn and Kiev Regions.

On August 24, a representative of the Ukrainian state border guard service Andrey Demchenko said that a total of over 13,000 citizens attempting to flee the country had been detained in 2025.

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of general mobilization on February 24, 2022, and has extended it several times since. Due to problems with staffing the military, a bill on tightening mobilization rules came into effect on May 18, 2024. In recent months, mobilization efforts have increasingly involved the use of force. Not wanting to be sent to the frontlines, draft-age men try to flee the country, often risking their lives to do so.