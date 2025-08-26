Rubio discusses Ukraine with foreign ministers of several European countries

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis during a telephone conversation with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, Finland, France, and Germany, the State Department press service reported on Monday.

According to the statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also took part in the discussion. The parties agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

No further details regarding the agenda of the conversation were provided.