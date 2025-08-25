Israel 'deeply regrets' consequences of strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. Israel has expressed a profound regret over the consequences of the strike on the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation," according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

"Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home," the statement says.

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, the strike on the Nasser Hospital killed 20 people, including five journalists and four hospital employees.