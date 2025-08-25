Islamic states condemn Israel's rejection of peace initiatives on Gaza Strip

DOHA, August 25. /TASS/. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel's rejection of peace initiatives to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip and its unwillingness to cooperate with mediators to establish a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers said.

"The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) …expresses its condemnation of Israel's obstinacy and rejection to respond to the mediators' attempts to reach an appeasement although almost two years have passed since the start of the aggression against the strip," the statement said.

"It holds Israel completely responsible for the ongoing war and the deliberate disregard of appeasement initiatives, accordingly prompting the deteriorating humanitarian disaster, the ongoing detention of hostages and captives and the deprivation of civilians of basic humanitarian assistance."