Organizers of Bosphorus swim saddened by disappearance of Russian athlete

ISTANBUL, August 25. /TASS/. The Turkish Olympic Committee expressed sorrow over the disappearance of Russian swimmer Nikolay Svechnikov, its press service told TASS.

Svechnikov took part in the annual international swim across the Bosphorus on August 24, which brought together about 3,000 athletes from 81 countries. However, he did not reach the finish line. The event was organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee.

"Despite the fact that the race was conducted in accordance with the strictest safety standards, with the support of our state security services and respected Turkish institutions, the athlete disappeared, which has deeply saddened us. We are working in full cooperation with the coast guard and security services to clarify the circumstances of the incident. The Turkish Olympic Committee will continue to keep the public informed," the committee said.