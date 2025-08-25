Iran thanks Russia for backing its right to enrich uranium

TEHRAN, August 25. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud thanked Russia for supporting Tehran’s unalienable right to develop its peaceful nuclear program, the Iranian leader’s press service said after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pezeshkian "thanked the Russian government for its position concerning Iran’s right to enrich uranium and stated that based on its fundamental principles and defense doctrine, Iran has never sought and will never seek to develop nuclear weapons," it said.

The United States and the EU3 countries previously agreed to set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the EU3 plans to launch the snapback mechanism, which will re-impose UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the 2015 agreements. Iran, in turn, threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the event of renewed UN Security Council sanctions.

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States this year yielded no results amid Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Concurrently, the E3 nations also engaged in talks with Tehran but failed to broker a new nuclear deal.

Russia, China, and Iran hold regular consultations on the Iranian nuclear program at the level of senior diplomats. Moscow and Beijing stand for dialogue and against any sanction pressure on Tehran.