Ukraine gets over 3 mln ammunition rounds under Czech-led initiative — agency

PRAGUE, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine has secured over three million large-caliber ammunition rounds through the Czech Republic’s initiative for Western nations to supply ammunition purchased in third countries to Kiev, the CTK news agency reported, citing Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

"Fifteen other countries have already joined our initiative to deliver ammunition [to Ukraine]. Ukraine has already received more than three million large-caliber rounds through our mediation. In 2024 alone, 1.5 million rounds were provided. We will supply another one million [rounds] next year," the top diplomat specified.

After Russia’s special military operation began on February 24, 2022, the Czech Republic proposed purchasing ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces in third countries at the expense of Western nations.