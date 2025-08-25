MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky plays the role of a "Judas goat" leading Europeans into slaughter, but he will be the first to be eliminated if Europe is drawn into war, said Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform — For Life party, banned in Ukraine.

In an opinion piece on the Smotrim.ru platform, the politician noted that the "role of a Judas goat driving European sheep to slaughter" benefits Washington, which is why Zelensky still retains power.

"Since [Donald] Trump came to office, Washington has not sided with Moscow at all as it openly encourages Europe to invest more in the conflict, pushing the EU and Britain to fight against Russia," Medvedchuk argued. "The United States clearly seeks to bargain with both sides and will align with the winner to finish off the loser. Hence, Donald Trump’s affection for Vladimir Putin, as Washington has already chosen a winner. But they still need to get Europe into the war," he continued.

The Trump team, the politician added, has taken a more favorable stance. "Europe, poking the Russian bear, will now beg Washington for protection and pay whatever it is told. And the United States has turned Ukraine into an American colony that Europe will have to defend with a resource deal. The United States is on a winning streak everywhere," he explained.

As for Zelensky’s presidential mandate, it largely depends on the belligerence of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other leaders in the "coalition of the willing," Medvedchuk noted. "But if Europe is dragged into war with Zelensky’s help, unlike a goat from the slaughterhouse, the illegitimate [Ukrainian president] will be the first to fall. He no longer stands any chance of surviving as a politician," Medvedchuk concluded.