Turkey to continue to fully support Russia-Ukraine peace process — source

ANKARA, August 25. /TASS/. Ankara will continue to fully support the processes related to resolving the situation between Russia and Ukraine, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told TASS.

When asked to comment on the current situation regarding efforts to resolve the conflict and potential new rounds of talks between the parties, the source said: "As Turkey, we use every opportunity to highlight our readiness to provide full support to the peace process." According to the source, this position "remains unchanged."

The Turkish city of Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks on July 23. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that he is ready to both continue facilitating talks between the two countries’ delegations and organize a meeting between their leaders.