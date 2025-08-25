Iranian ambassador says Israeli operation to capture Gaza to be major crime

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Israel's planned operation to capture Gaza City will be a major crime with significant consequences for the Middle East, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"This is a very serious crime. It has significant consequences for the region itself. Blockading people in the Gaza Strip, tormenting them with hunger, and killing and wounding many of them while claiming to want to capture the entire region cannot be called anything other than a crime against humanity," the diplomat said.

According to him, the decision to carry out the operation shows that the Israeli side "ignores all human rules." "I'm not talking about international rules because they've already been destroyed. But we all have human rules, and they are being completely ignored," Jalali added.

Israel's plan for Gaza

On August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Gaza Strip, where he recorded a video statement announcing that he was there to approve the army's plan for Gaza. Netanyahu also said that he had instructed his team to begin negotiations immediately on the release of all hostages and the end of the war in Gaza on terms acceptable to Israel. According to Netanyahu, defeating Hamas and freeing all hostages will happen simultaneously.

On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City. According to the Kan state broadcaster, the operation was codenamed "Gideon's Chariots II.".