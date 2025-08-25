Poll reveals 70% of Britons not happy with government measures against illegal migration

LONDON, August 25. /TASS/. More than 70% of Britons believe that the government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is not handling the crisis caused by placing illegal migrants in hotels properly, according to the results of a public opinion poll conducted by YouGov on August 20-21.

Of the 2,150 people who took part in the survey, 71% said that the current authorities are not doing a good job of resolving the situation in this area. Only 11% of respondents hold the opposite opinion.

Just 9% of respondents believe the ruling Labour Party is best suited to address illegal migration. The largest percentage of respondents, 31%, believe that the right-wing populist Reform UK party is best suited to address the current situation.

As of March 2025, 32,000 illegal migrants were housed in 210 hotels across the country. While their applications are being processed, illegal migrants are usually housed in special centers; however, there are not enough of these centers. According to The Times, British taxpayers spend approximately 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) per year to support these migrants. In recent weeks, Britons dissatisfied with this situation have staged an increasing number of protests outside hotels housing migrants.