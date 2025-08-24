Syria, Israel make progress towards security agreement — Syrian president

BEIRUT, August 25. /TASS/. The delegations of Syria and Israel have made progress during negotiations on a security agreement, President of the Arab Republic for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

"We have made progress towards bilateral agreements," al-Sharaa told reporters as quoted by Syria TV. "The agreement that is being discussed will be based on a return to the line of separation between Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights, established in 1974."

He also noted the importance of economic integration between the countries of the Middle East, stressing that "he will not hesitate to make any decision or approve an agreement that meets the interests of Syria and the region."

On August 20, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Asaad al-Sheibani held talks in Paris with Israeli Minister of Strategic Planning Ron Dermer thanks to the mediation efforts of the United States. They discussed joint measures to reduce tensions in the province of Suwayda and strengthen stability in southern Syria. They stressed the need to develop a clear mechanism for the resumption of the 1974 agreement on the separation of Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights.