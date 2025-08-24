CHISINAU, August 24. /TASS/. Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved for the September 28 parliamentary elections only two polling stations in Russia, where hundreds of thousands of Moldovans live. The voting points will operate in the embassy in Moscow, as in last year's presidential elections.

According to the CEC, Moldovans from Russia showed the greatest activity during pre-registration, on the basis of which the CEC had decided on the number of polling stations. However, they called such activity "suspicious", stating possible "coordinated actions" allegedly with the aim of "misleading the CEC." Earlier, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry also did not recommend opening polling stations outside the embassy in Moscow, citing alleged security threats to Moldovan citizens.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was ready to provide all conditions for Moldovans to participate in the elections. According to her, based on the analysis of the turnout in the three previous elections and current requests, at least nine polling stations in key Russian cities should be opened to ensure the rights of Moldovan citizens in Russia.

At last year's Moldovan presidential elections, huge queues formed at the two polling stations in Moscow and not everyone had time to vote. Foreign observers noted the abuse of administrative resources and unequal opportunities for competitors. After that, Moldovan opposition parties claimed that the elections were rigged and called Maia Sandu an "illegitimate president."

According to opinion polls, the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), founded by Sandu, may not keep a majority in parliament and the future government may be a coalition one. Among the opponents of the PAS are the Patriotic Bloc, which advocates the restoration of relations with Russia, which is formed around the Party of Socialists, as well as the Alternative bloc, which supports pro-Western policies. Our Party, led by the former mayor of Beltsy, Renato Usatii, is also entering parliament.

The parties of the Victory opposition bloc, which also advocated the restoration of relations with Russia, were not allowed to participate in these parliamentary elections. It was accused of having links with the Shor party, which was previously declared illegal. Criminal cases were opened against the leaders of the bloc and other opposition parties. Before the elections, TV channels and information portals that provided a platform for the opposition were closed.