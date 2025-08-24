Britain to extend training of Ukrainian troops in 2026

LONDON, August 24. /TASS/. British instructors will continue to train the Ukrainian military in 2026, the Defense Ministry said.

"The extension of Operation INTERFLEX to at least the end of 2026 was announced by the Defence Secretary," the ministry said in a statement. It said that since the beginning of 2022, over 50,000 Ukrainians have received "basic combat skills" during this program to train new Ukrainian Armed Forces recruits.

The training period, which has been extended from five to seven weeks, is carried out mainly in the UK.