Ruling party’s executive secretary to take over as head of Georgia's security service

TBILISI, August 23. /TASS/. The Georgian government has announced its intention to nominate Mamuka Mdinaradze, the executive secretary of the ruling party Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia, for the position of head of the State Security Service (SSS). Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze disclosed this decision during a press briefing.

"We will submit Mamuka Mdinaradze's candidacy to parliament," Kobakhidze stated. "He is well-known, and I need not elaborate further. However, I would like to highlight his extensive experience in law enforcement, which is crucial for effectively leading the State Security Service."

The prime minister emphasized that recent efforts have intensified in combating organized crime, corruption, and drug-related offenses. He expressed confidence that Mdinaradze’s expertise could significantly bolster these ongoing initiatives and address pressing national security challenges.

Earlier on Saturday, Anri Okhanashvili, the current head of Georgia’s State Security Service, announced his departure from the role. Okhanashvili revealed he would assume the position of adviser to the prime minister on national security matters. He has led the agency since April.

Mamuka Mdinaradze has been a member of the Georgian Parliament since 2016 and has served as the leader of the parliamentary majority and head of the Georgian Dream faction. He also holds the position of executive secretary within the ruling party. His professional background includes work as a lawyer and as an investigator in the district investigative service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.