Draft security guarantees for Ukraine could be ready next week — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A preliminary draft of security guarantees for Ukraine could be ready by the beginning of next week, after which work on the "political side" may begin, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsia, who was part of the Kiev delegation during Zelensky’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on August 18, stated.

"If we speak about security guarantees, it is such an important issue and so complex that we do really need at least one week to deliver, to prepare a solid draft of a package of security guarantees to Ukraine. <...> Ideally, we may have the first draft sometime early next week, and then the political leadership has to decide how we do work with this draft on the political side," he said in an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press program.

He added that security guarantees must be coordinated by Kiev's Western allies and "are not subject of negotiations with Russia."

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the United States would discuss with Russia security guarantees for Ukraine that would be acceptable to Moscow. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that security guarantees for Ukraine could not include protection from NATO, adding that "there will be some form of security," but did not provide details.

Russia considers the principle of collectively providing guarantees for Ukraine relevant, while Moscow rejects security guarantees for Ukraine based on the logic of confrontation with Russia.