Intervision winner to receive 30 million rubles as grand prize — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The monetary prize for winning the Intervision contest will amount to 30 million rubles (approximately $370,000), Alexander Alimov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Humanitarian Cooperation and Cultural Relations, told TASS.

"The winner of the contest will be awarded the Intervision Cup and a monetary prize of 30 million rubles. Such a substantial sum is an incentive for the participants and enhances the prestige of the competition," the diplomat noted in a conversation with the agency.

He emphasized that the prize fund does not allow for the first place to be shared between two performers with identical results. "The jury will in any case determine the best performer. Special criteria have been developed for this purpose, allowing for an unambiguous decision on the fate of the first place," he added.

About the contest

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held from 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The relaunched Intervision singing competition will be held in Moscow on September 20. Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event. Around 20 countries, including all BRICS member states, have confirmed participation in the music contest.

TASS is the information partner of the competition.