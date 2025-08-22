Lukashenko says Ukraine conflict closer to resolution than ever

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is closer to resolution than ever before.

In an interview with China Media Group, an excerpt of which was shared on the Pool of the First Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service, Lukashenko said, "We are closer than ever to ending this conflict and reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine."

He emphasized that Russia’s terms will likely play a more decisive role in achieving peace than Ukraine’s. "Why? Because Russia currently controls the front line. This poses a significant threat to Ukraine. Kiev must act swiftly to negotiate a peace agreement to prevent the complete destruction of the country," Lukashenko warned.

The Belarusian president also noted the involvement of US President Donald Trump in efforts to resolve the conflict. "He’s not entirely satisfied, from what I can tell. He said, ‘I thought it would be easier.’ But it’s proven to be a tough challenge. He now understands how difficult it is, but he has no choice but to move forward. I warned the Americans about this long before these talks. I told them, ‘Tell Trump he cannot back down now.’ He’s taken on this issue, so he must resolve it - and he can, and he’s trying," Lukashenko said.

Commenting on the Alaska talks, Lukashenko described Trump as a mediator who has gained critical insights into the conflict. "He’s received additional information, understands the strongest country involved, and has brought that perspective to Washington for discussions with [Vladimir] Zelensky and European leaders," he concluded.