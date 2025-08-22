Israel is not starving Gaza, but preventing famine — Netanyahu's office

TEL AVIV, August 22. /TASS/. Israel is preventing famine in the Gaza Strip, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, commenting on the relevant report of the UN-backed mechanism for monitoring food security (IPC).

"The IPC report is not an analysis. It is a modern blood libel. Israel does not have a policy of starvation. Israel has a policy of preventing starvation [in the Gaza Strip]," the statement said. The prime minister’s office pointed out that the radical Palestinian movement "Hamas steals aid to finance its war machine," there were "temporary shortages" but Israel "overcame them with airdrops, maritime deliveries, safe transport routes."

"The only ones being intentionally starved in Gaza are the Israeli hostages," the office added, assuring that "Israel will continue to act responsibly, ensuring aid reaches Gaza's civilians while destroying Hamas's terror machine."

Earlier on Friday, the IPC described the food security situation in northern Gaza for the first time as a famine. That same day, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher called on Netanyahu to stop the fighting in Gaza and allow humanitarian organizations to resume the necessary food and humanitarian aid deliveries.