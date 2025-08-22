Europe should start easing Ukrainian conflict instead of fomenting it — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Europe should get involved in the process of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, rather than fomenting it, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"If [US President Donald] Trump is serious about doing this [achieving peace in Ukraine], they will not be able to hinder it," Belarusian news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"They need to somehow join this [process] and play their role," Lukashenko continued. "Of course, they are Europeans. Of course, it is important for them what Ukraine will be like and what kind of peace there will be in Ukraine."

The president of Belarus believes that Europe should not foment conflict, the agency reported citing Lukashenko and adding that it would be difficult for the Europeans to join the settlement process after the Minsk agreements were disrupted.

"They [the Europeans] will be forced to either swallow their pride or join in," Lukashenko said commenting on the possible outcome of the Ukrainian issue with the participation of the United States.

Lukashenko believes that Trump may possibly be angry with some of European leaders, because during the US presidential elections, heads of many European states opposed his candidacy.

"Do they deserve this? They do. They have lost," Lukashenko stated.

BelTA also added that in discussing Europe's role, Lukashenko also pointed an issue of his country’s relations with European states.

"You have often heard me say this: we should not quarrel with Poland and the Baltic countries. We need to build relations with them," Lukashenko said. "And we will build relations with them. That is our goal."