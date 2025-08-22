Belarusian leader highlights Putin’s refusal to hit Kiev with Oreshnik missiles

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided earlier that he would not target Ukrainian government facilities in Kiev with Oreshnik missiles, the BelTA news agency reported.

"Putin said: 'Under no circumstances,'" Lukashenko told reporters. "Had an Oreshnik missile been launched at what are called decision-making centers, nothing would have been left of them," he added.

According to the Belarusian leader, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow in general is committed to peaceful settlement. "After they [the Russian Armed Forces] used the Oreshnik missile system to attack a large plant, with eight to ten stories underground, where they [the Ukrainians] were potentially producing things, the Ukrainians realized they were in trouble because Russia could also strike Bankovaya Street (in downtown Kiev where government buildings are located - TASS)," the Belarusian president shared.