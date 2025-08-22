Slovakia expects Druzhba oil pipeline repairs to be completed on August 25 — portal

BRATISLAVA, August 22. /TASS/. Repair work on the Druzhba pipeline, the infrastructure of which was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces, should be completed next Monday, August 25, the news portal aktuality.sk reported with reference to Minister of Economy of Slovakia Denisa Sakova.

Slovakia, which receives oil via Druzhba, has oil inventories, the volume of which will ensure uninterrupted supply to national consumers for 90 days.

According to the portal, Sakova said that the republic "does not face any problems" related to temporary interruptions in oil supplies.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the infrastructure of the pipeline in the area of the Russian-Belarusian border.