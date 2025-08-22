Minsk aims to gradually improve relations with Washington, says Belarusian leader

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Minsk is committed to improving relations with Washington, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"We will build relations with them [the United States]. We are focused on this," the state-run BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Belarus has taken a series of steps toward the development of bilateral relations and is now waiting for the US to do the same, Lukashenko noted. "I did not even mention sanctions. I forbade to request. You [the American side] know what Belarus needs," he added.