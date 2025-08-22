MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukraine has evacuated over 3.6 thousand people from the part of the DPR controlled by the Ukrainian army in the past 24 hours, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Alexey Sergeyev said during a broadcast on the Rada television channel.

"With the participation of the national police, 3,649 individuals, including 137 children, were evacuated within the past 24 hours," he stated.

Sergeyev added that the evacuation of children from the Sinelnikov District of the Dnepropetrovsk region, which is located near the regional capital Dnepr, is also underway. However, he did not specify the number of people evacuated from that area.

The Ukrainian media reported on August 12 that the situation near Dobropolye, Mirnograd, and Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine) has worsened significantly for the Ukrainian army. According to TASS sources in Russian law enforcement, Russian forces have cut off a road linking Krasnoarmeisk and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukrainian commander-in-chief Syrsky said on the same day that additional troops had been sent to Dobropolye. In particular, the Azov corps of the Ukrainian national guard (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) was deployed there. The Ukrainian authorities are evacuating people from settlements near Dobropolye.