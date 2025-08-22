China accuses Philippines of provocation near disputed reef in South China Sea

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. China considers the Philippines' recent actions in the waters near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal) in the South China Sea to be provocative, Coast Guard Spokesperson Gan Yu said.

"Recently, two small Philippine boats approached our patrol boat, which was carrying out a regular law enforcement mission, and deliberately provoked a confrontation in an unprofessional and dangerous manner," he said in a statement on the Coast Guard’s WeChat page.

The spokesperson specified that the boats, "ignoring repeated and unequivocal warnings" from the Chinese side, sailed away from "the stranded Philippine ship No. 57." Gan Yu noted that Chinese maritime police "acted legally" in taking control of the situation.

"We warn the Philippine side that it must immediately stop all provocations and propaganda activities that infringe on [China's] rights," the statement said. "The China Coast Guard will, in accordance with the law, carry out activities to protect our country's rights in the waters off Second Thomas Shoal and resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and interests at sea," the spokesperson pointed out.

For several decades, China has been in dispute with several countries over the territorial ownership of certain islands in the South China Sea, on the shelf of which significant hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered. The first of these are the Sisha archipelago (Paraselsky Islands), the Nansha (Spratly) and Huangyan (Scarborough Reef) islands, which are contested by Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.