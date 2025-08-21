US bans providing allies with intelligence on negotiations on Russia, Ukraine — TV

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has prohibited the US intelligence community to give the Five Eyes alliance any information on negotiations with Moscow and Kiev on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, CBS reported.

The document, dated July 20, says that intelligence information cannot be provided to citizens of other states if it has not been published before. The ban does not apply to the information that is not directly related to the negotiations and received through diplomatic channels, as well as to the information given to Kiev to facilitate military operations. The reason for the ban is not provided.

Besides the United States, the alliance includes Australia, Great Britain, Canada and New Zealand.