Trump to pause involvement in Ukraine conflict resolution for now — paper

LONDON, August 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to temporarily step back from talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, giving his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky the chance to organize a bilateral meeting themselves, the UK-based newspaper The Guardian wrote, citing a source in the US administration.

According to the source, Trump intends to take a "wait-and-see approach" to determine whether such a meeting between Putin and Zelensky can be arranged.

On August 19, the US leader said that all decisions on resolving the Ukraine conflict should be made by Putin and Zelensky, as the US is located too far from the combat zone.