Top Indian diplomat expects talks with Lavrov to pave way for annual summit

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hopes that his talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov will help facilitate preparations for the bilateral summit scheduled to be held at the end of the year.

"Our leaders met in July for the 22nd annual summit last year and, after that, in Kazan. We now prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year," he noted at a meeting with Lavrov. "What I want to do today is to take those bilateral discussions forward so that we have the maximum outcomes for the summit," Jaishankar added.

"The global context for our meeting today is provided by the evolving geopolitical situation, the shifting economic and trade landscape, and our shared goal is to maximize our complimentarity," the top Indian diplomat stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi held a phone call, discussing the development of partnership between the two countries. Putin also briefed Modi on the outcome of a recent Russia-US summit.